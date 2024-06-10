PE Deals

ARC Financial Corp recaps light oil producer Aspenleaf

The deal provides over C$400 million ($300 million) of liquidity for ARC Energy Fund 7’s investors and co-investors and raises over C$100 million in new equity for the company.

-

