ARC Medical acquires air conditioning and heating service provider CHS

ARC Mechanical has acquired Newton, Massachusetts-based Cooling & Heating Specialists Inc, a commercial air conditioning and heating contractor. No financial terms were disclosed.

Kelvin Group, which is backed by Southfield Capital, is the parent company of ARC Mechanical.

ARC is a commercial and industrial mission critical mechanical services company in New England.

CHS was established in 1992 by Rich Auger and Don Green.

“We’re excited to welcome the CHS team to the ARC family,” said Bill Fleming, president of ARC in a statement. “This strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone for our company and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional heating and cooling solutions throughout New England. We’re looking forward to combining our expertise to deliver an even greater value and service to our customers.”

Andover, Massachusetts-based Kelvin Group is a provider of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Southfield invests in the lower middle market.