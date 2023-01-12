Arcadea Group invests in aviation software platform AvSight

As part of the transaction, AvSight founders Scott Loescher and Fermin Gonzales, along with key leadership including Andrew Valley and Frank Scales, will continue in their roles.

Canadian growth equity firm Arcadea Group has invested $20 million in AvSight, a Boone, North Carolina-based aviation software platform designed for suppliers, lessors and maintenance, repair and operations facilities.

As part of the transaction, AvSight founders Scott Loescher and Fermin Gonzales, along with key leadership including Andrew Valley and Frank Scales, will continue in their roles while also maintaining significant equity interests in the business.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the AvSight team,” said Paul Yancich, a managing director of Arcadea Group, in a statement. “Many vertical markets, including aviation MRO, are served by either fragile in-house systems or legacy offerings that are essentially digitalized paper. In contrast, the AvSight team have paired deep domain expertise with modern, cloud-based technologies that in combination materially advance how customers can do business. We’re excited to support the company’s ambitious product roadmap and help them support customers for decades to come.”

