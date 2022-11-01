Arcadea Group recaps software firm Identifi

Identifi’s founder and CEO Alan Wiessner will continue in his role and maintain a significant equity interest in the business.

Identifi was originally founded in 1988 as Integra Business Systems

Arcadea Group invests in software companies

Safety Harbor, Florida-based Identifi has completed a growth equity recapitalization with Arcadea Group, a Canadian private equity firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Identifi is a provider of enterprise content management and workflow software for banks and credit unions.

Identifi’s founder and CEO, Alan Wiessner will continue in his role and maintain a significant equity interest in the business.

Daniel Eisen, a managing director and co-founder of Arcadea Group, said in a statement, “Al and his team have built a wonderful business that delivers enormous value to their customers. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of the business as it expands its presence in the market. Identifi is a great addition to our growing portfolio of best-in-class independent software vendors for the banking and credit union market. ”

Identifi was originally founded in 1988 as Integra Business Systems.

Arcadea Group invests in software companies.