Arcadea Capital invests in software company Flight Vector

Flight Vector, a Henderson, Nevada-based provider of software solutions to the medical, public sector, utilities and industrial air and ground transport markets, has secured a majority growth investment from Arcadea Group.

No financial terms were disclosed. Flight Vector founder and CEO Scot Cromer will continue in his role, while also maintaining a significant equity interest in the business.

Founded in 2004, Flight Vector’s suite of software has solutions for computer-aided dispatch, crew and mission, flight and duty and operations control centers, smart routing and decision support, and fleet management. Designed to allow each customer to completely customize their solution to meet their unique needs, the product suite increases efficiency, reduces workload, promotes safety and ensures compliance.

The deal will allow the company to accelerate its product roadmap and bolster services, delivery and customer service.

On the deal, Daniel Eisen, managing director of Arcadea Capital, said in a statement, “We’re excited to back Flight Vector over the long-haul. Their aggressive customer centricity and focus on product expansion in both ground and air sectors aligns with our operating ideals. Given its significant growth and scale, it’s clear Flight Vector is the premier choice for leading businesses prioritizing safety and operational efficiency.”

Based in Toronto, Arcadea Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led vertical software companies.