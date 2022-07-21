ArchiMed completes take-private deal of Natus for $1.1bn

As a result of the closing, Natus will no longer trade on the NASDAQ.

ArchiMed has closed its take-private deal of Natus Medical Incorporated for $1.1 billion. According to terms of the deal, Natus shareholders will receive $33.50 in cash. As a result of the closing, Natus will no longer trade on the NASDAQ.

Headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin, Natus is a provider of neurodiagnostic devices. It was founded in 1987.

Natus sells 25 product lines throughout the world, which are used for conditions such as epilepsy, sleep disorders, sensory disorders, neuromuscular diseases and neuro monitoring during medical procedures. Natus employs nearly 1,400 people globally and has engaged in more than 20 revenue-expanding acquisitions since 2004.

“ArchiMed’s mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise will help us continue our mission to serve our customers as we further integrate, internationalize and grow our business,” says Thomas J. Sullivan, CEO of Natus, in a statement.

In connection with the transaction, Stifel has served as a financial advisor to Natus, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has served as legal advisor to Natus. Jefferies has served as financial advisor to ArchiMed, and Latham & Watkins LLP has served as legal advisor to ArchiMed.

With offices in the US and Europe, ArchiMed is focused exclusively on healthcare industries. ArchiMed manages 5 billion euros across its various funds.