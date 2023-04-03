Architect Equity exits industrial automation firm SNS

Architect acquired a majority interest in SNS from Datalogic as a carve-out acquisition in August 2020.

Architect Equity has sold Quakertown, Pennsylvania-based Solution Net Systems, a provider of industrial automation solutions, to Alstef Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

Architect acquired a majority interest in SNS from Datalogic as a carve-out acquisition in August 2020.

“It has been a highly rewarding journey working with the SNS team and a great investment for Architect,” said Eric Luoma, a principal at Architect Equity, in a statement. “We are excited to see what the Company can achieve under strategic ownership to continue international expansion and entry into new product verticals.”

Architect Equity was established in 2018 by Jay Yook and Dionisio Lucchesi. Architect Equity invests in the lower middle market.