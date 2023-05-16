ArcLight-backed Sequitur Renewables buys California windfarm

Milbank served as legal counsel to ArcLight on the deal

Based in Boston, ArcLight Capital Partners targets information technology, energy, industrials, infrastructure, wellness, and technology-based sectors in North America

ArcLight was founded in 2001

Sequitur Renewables LLC, a portfolio company of ArcLight Capital Partners, has acquired an operating windfarm in the Altamont Pass region of California.

Sequitur was established by ArcLight in 2022 with the acquisition of operating wind farms in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Sequitur is focused on acquiring mature operational wind farms.

“ArcLight is excited to add to the Sequitur platform and assist in its mission of bringing more carbon-free power to markets from existing wind resources,” said Carter Ward, a partner at ArcLight in a statement.

Milbank served as legal counsel to ArcLight on the deal.

Based in Boston, ArcLight Capital Partners targets information technology, energy, industrials, infrastructure, wellness, and technology-based sectors in North America.

ArcLight was founded in 2001.