ArcLight Capital-backed AlphaGen to acquire gas-fired power facility operator Lordstown

Alpha Generation, which is backed by ArcLight Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire Lordstown, a Warren, Ohio-based operator of a gas-fired power facility. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We expect Lordstown to play a critical role in providing reliable and affordable power to a tightening market experiencing significant demand growth driven by electrification and the proliferation of data centers,” said Dan Revers, managing partner at ArcLight in a statement. “Highly efficient resources such as Lordstown are vital to the integration of renewable energy resources and ensuring the progression of the clean energy transition.”

AlphaGen owns and operates critical power infrastructure.

Following closing, AlphaGen will oversee the strategic, commercial, and operational activities of Lordstown.

The transaction is expected to close in 2024.

Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel to ArcLight.

ArcLight invests in the the power, renewables, strategic gas, battery storage, and transformative infrastructure sectors. The firm was founded in 2001.