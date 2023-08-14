ArcLight Capital to acquire power plant owner Kleen

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023

Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel to ArcLight while Mintz is serving as legal counsel to Sojitz

Based in Boston, ArcLight was founded in 2001

ArcLight Capital has agreed to acquire an ownership stake in Middletown, Connecticut-based Kleen, an owner of a natural gas-fired power plant. The seller is Sojitz Corporation of America.

“Kleen builds upon ArcLight’s focus on the electrification mega trend and on supporting the energy grid of the future, which we expect to include a complementary mix of renewable resources and reliable, low carbon power infrastructure,” said Dan Revers, managing partner and founder of ArcLight in a statement. “The high-quality asset provides critical infrastructure and grid stability services as one of the core power suppliers in the New England market.”

