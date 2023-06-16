ArcLight ups stake in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America

The seller is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management.

ArcLight Capital Partners has acquired an incremental 12.5 percent interest in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America, an interstate pipeline system that transports natural gas into the Chicago-area market. No financial terms were disclosed.

As a result of the deal, ArcLight’s ownership in NGPL increased to 37.5 percent, while Brookfield Infrastructure retains a 25 percent interest. Kinder Morgan continues to operate the pipeline and holds a 37.5 percent interest.

“Our investment in NGPL continues to be highly representative of ArcLight’s thesis in strategic natural gas infrastructure,” said Lucius Taylor, a partner at ArcLight, in a statement. “NGPL provides critical energy reliability and security services to utilities, enables increasing electrification in the U.S. and supports the generational shift in supply-demand fundamentals driven by LNG export growth. In addition, we believe NGPL serves as a critical enabler to the future development of energy transition infrastructure. We are excited to further invest in our longstanding partnership with Kinder Morgan, a highly sophisticated operator with industry leading ESG credentials.”

Based in Boston, ArcLight Capital Partners is a mid-market, value-add infrastructure investment firm. It was founded in 2001.