ArcLight recruits Acconcia as partner for Boston office

BOSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (“ArcLight”) announced today that Angelo Acconcia has joined the firm as a Partner in its Boston office.

Mr. Acconcia was previously with Blackstone, where he was a Senior Managing Director having spent over 17 years in their Private Equity Group and was one of the founding partners of their energy fund, Blackstone Energy Partners.

“Angelo will work with our team to help drive the investment strategy, capital allocation, fundraising, and portfolio management responsibilities going forward,” said Dan Revers, Founding Partner of ArcLight. “Angelo will also sit as a member of our Investment Committees. He brings to ArcLight nearly two decades of private equity and energy investing and a wealth of experience and knowledge which we believe will add value to our firm, partners, and investors.”

“I am very excited to join the ArcLight team,” said Angelo Acconcia. “ArcLight has deep expertise and investment experience across the energy and energy transition spectrum and is committed to its ESG initiatives. As one of the largest owners of critical power and infrastructure assets in the U.S., they have a unique vantage point and important role in the electrification and de-carbonization of the domestic energy sector. I believe the firm is very well positioned to continue to create and capitalize on differentiated opportunities across the energy, infrastructure and energy transition landscape.”

About ArcLight

ArcLight is a leading private equity firm focused on energy, infrastructure and energy transition with a successful long-term track record. Founded in 2001, the firm helped pioneer an asset-based approach to investing across the power, renewables, infrastructure and broader energy value chain. Since then, ArcLight has invested approximately $26 billion in 116 transactions, including over $10 billion of equity capital into the electrification segment, which includes power, transmission, renewable infrastructure and energy transition investments. Through its large infrastructure portfolio, ArcLight is focused on providing decarbonizing energy solutions with a strong ESG focus. Based in Boston, the firm’s investment team employs a value-added investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm’s approximately 1,500-person asset management affiliate. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.