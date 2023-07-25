ArcLight recruits Anderson as senior advisor

Anderson is the former CEO and chairman of DTE Energy.

ArcLight Capital Partners has appointed Gerry Anderson as senior advisor and ArcLight Power Infrastructure board member.

In his new role, Anderson will work with ArcLight to identify new investment opportunities across the utility, renewables and carbon capture sectors.

Anderson is the former CEO and chairman of DTE Energy.

“As the architect and leader of DTE Energy’s strategy to develop its regulated, non-regulated and sustainable infrastructure businesses, Gerry will be a significant addition to our investment and portfolio management initiatives,” said Dan Revers, a managing partner at ArcLight in a statement. “We are seeing increasing opportunities across the utility, renewables and carbon capture sectors, and Gerry brings a lot of experience and resources to the table to add value.”

Prior to joining DTE Energy, Anderson was a senior consultant at McKinsey & Co.

Based in Boston, ArcLight invests in energy and related infrastructure. The firm was founded in 2001.