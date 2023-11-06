ArcLight takes ownership stake in natural gas-fired power plant provider Kleen Energy Systems

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to ArcLight

ArcLight Capital Partners has acquired an ownership stake in Kleen Energy Systems, a Middletown, Connecticut-based provider of a natural gas-fired power plant. The seller was Sojitz Corporation of America. No financial terms were disclosed.

“At ArcLight, we view electrification as a key driver of the energy transition, with electricity demand increasing significantly over the next two decades,” said Dan Revers, a managing partner and founder of ArcLight in a statement. “The efficient and dispatchable output provided by Kleen will help maintain critical infrastructure and grid stability for the New England market throughout this period.”

Based in Boston ArcLight Capital Partners invests in middle-market infrastructure. The private equity firm was founded in 2001.