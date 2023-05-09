ArcLight taps Denault as senior advisor

In his new role, Denault will work with ArcLight on new investments across the power and utility infrastructure sectors.

Denault was chairman and CEO of Entergy for more than nine years before retiring from the position in 2023

Boston-based ArcLight Capital Partners invests in middle-market infrastructure

ArcLight was founded in 2001

ArcLight Capital Partners has named Leo Denault as a senior advisor.

“Leo is a renowned industry veteran who thoughtfully guided Entergy for many years, helping launch the company’s forward-thinking vision and positioning it for continued and long-term success,” said Dan Revers, managing partner at ArcLight, in a statement. “We look forward to tapping his expertise in power generation and energy transition as a strategic resource to our firm.”

