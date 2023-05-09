ArcLight taps Denault as senior advisor

- Denault was chairman and CEO of Entergy for more than nine years before retiring from the position in 2023
ArcLight Capital Partners has named Leo Denault as a senior advisor.
In his new role, Denault will work with ArcLight on new investments across the power and utility infrastructure sectors.
“Leo is a renowned industry veteran who thoughtfully guided Entergy for many years, helping launch the company’s forward-thinking vision and positioning it for continued and long-term success,” said Dan Revers, managing partner at ArcLight, in a statement. “We look forward to tapping his expertise in power generation and energy transition as a strategic resource to our firm.”
Denault was chairman and CEO of Entergy for more than nine years before retiring from the position in 2023.
Boston-based ArcLight Capital Partners invests in middle-market infrastructure. ArcLight was founded in 2001.