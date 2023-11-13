ArcLight taps Ott as senior advisor

In this role, Ott will work with ArcLight on new investment opportunities in the power, infrastructure, and energy transition sectors.

Ott is former president and CEO of PJM Interconnection

Currently, Ott is head of technical and partner operations at X, The Moonshot Factory’s Tapestry project

Based in Boston, ArcLight targets middle-market infrastructure

ArcLight Capital Partners has appointed Andrew L. Ott as senior advisor.

In this role, Ott will work with ArcLight on new investment opportunities in the power, infrastructure, and energy transition sectors.

“Andy is a leading expert in wholesale electricity market design, power system operations, and navigating the ongoing energy transition,” said Dan Revers, managing partner at ArcLight in a statement. “We look forward to utilizing his expertise to help ArcLight continue identifying attractive infrastructure projects to invest in.”

Ott is former president and CEO of PJM Interconnection. Currently, Ott is head of technical and partner operations at X, The Moonshot Factory’s Tapestry project, which is focused on speeding the transition to a carbon-free electricity system. He serves as co-chairman of the Energy Transition Forum, an international non-profit organization that provides a forum for discussing ongoing changes in the energy system.

Based in Boston, ArcLight targets middle-market infrastructure. ArcLight was founded in 2001.