ArcLight taps Segura-Baez as managing director, investor relations

Previously, she held senior positions with Campbell Lutyens, Pantheon and Ardian

As of of September 30, 2022, ArcLight has invested approximately $27 billion in 122 transactions

ArcLight was founded in 2001

ArcLight Capital Partners, a Boston-based middle-market infrastructure firm, has appointed Yokasta Segura-Baez as a managing drector, investor relations.

Recently, Segura-Baez worked at Capital Dynamics, where she was responsible for strategic investor and consultant relationship management and capital raising in North America. Previously, she held senior positions with Campbell Lutyens, Pantheon, and Ardian.

“We are pleased to have Yokasta join ArcLight. Yokasta will work with our team to help drive fundraising and investor relations,” said Dan Revers, founding partner of ArcLight in a statement. “She brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and understanding of our business and limited partners, which we believe will add value to our investors and the firm.”

As of of September 30, 2022, ArcLight has invested approximately $27 billion in 122 transactions. ArcLight was founded in 2001.