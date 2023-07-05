ArcLight to buy Duke Energy’s commercial distributed generation biz for $364m

Duke Energy expects approximately $259 million of proceeds from this transaction

BofA Securities Inc is serving as financial advisor to Duke Energy while Scotia is serving as financial advisor

Founded in 2001, ArcLight invests in middle-market infrastructure

ArcLight Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Duke Energy’s commercial distributed generation business for $364 million.

Duke Energy expects approximately $259 million of proceeds from this transaction.

On the deal, Dan Revers, managing partner of ArcLight said in a statement, “This transaction leverages ArcLight’s deep experience in investing across the renewables infrastructure sector and utilizing our value-added approach to help drive asset optimization, which allow us to further build upon the portfolio and advance brownfield development opportunities.”

BofA Securities, Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Duke Energy while Mayer Brown LLP is serving as legal counsel. Scotia is serving as the financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis is serving as the legal counsel to ArcLight.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Duke Energy is a energy holding company.

Founded in 2001, ArcLight invests in middle-market infrastructure.