ArcLight’s Erhard sees new electric truck depots for Zeem Solutions outside of California

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
'Ultimately as this business sector matures it is going to incorporate more traditional real asset financing level solutions at the depot level. It will look similar to traditional renewable and distributed energy infrastructure over time,' Jake Erhard said.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination