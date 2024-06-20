PE Deals

ArcLight’s Erhard sees new electric truck depots for Zeem Solutions outside of California

'Ultimately as this business sector matures it is going to incorporate more traditional real asset financing level solutions at the depot level. It will look similar to traditional renewable and distributed energy infrastructure over time,' Jake Erhard said.

