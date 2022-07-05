Arcline acquires Omega Engineering as an add-on for Dwyer Group

As a result of this transaction, Omega has joined Dwyer Group of companies, an Arcline portfolio company

EC M&A served as financial advisor to Arcline on the deal

Omega was founded in 1962

Arcline Investment Management has acquired Omega Engineering Inc, a provider of sensing, control, and monitoring technologies. The seller was Spectris plc.

Founded in 1962, Omega offers more than 100,000 state-of-the-art products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity. Omega also offers a complete line of data acquisition, heating, and custom-engineered products.

“As a global leader in sensing and instrumentation technologies, Omega is a logical, complementary addition to the Dwyer Group of companies,” Arcline said in a statement. “Omega brings temperature sensing technology leadership as well as an innovative set of IIOT solutions, which have wide-ranging applications for Dwyer Group’s existing sensing and instrumentation portfolio. Together, the combined businesses offer customers the broadest portfolio of highly configurable temperature, pressure, flow, and level solutions for critical environment and automation applications.”

The Dwyer Group of companies consists of a series of companies and brands including Dwyer Instruments, Love Controls, Mercoid, WE Anderson, Proximity and UFM. Founded in 1931, Dwyer is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana, and has additional offices in Asia, Europe and Australia.

Arcline Investment Management has $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments.