Arcline-backed CoreDux scoops up manufacturer Pyramid Precision Machine Inc

CoreDux is a manufacturer of flexible flow control and conveyance components and systems.

The seller was Pyramid founder Bob Taylor

Pyramid was founded in 1988

Arcline Investment Management has $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments

CoreDux, which is backed by Arcline Investment Management, has acquired San Diego-based Pyramid Precision Machine Inc, a maker of machined components and sub-assemblies for the semiconductor, aerospace & defense, and energy transition supply chains. The seller was Pyramid founder Bob Taylor.

No financial terms were disclosed.

CoreDux is a manufacturer of flexible flow control and conveyance components and systems.

“We’d like to thank founder Bob Taylor for entrusting CoreDux to support Pyramid through its next phase of growth. The Pyramid team has built a top-notch reputation and expertise in working unique metals and materials into intricate components with unfailing quality, consistency, and reliability for the world’s most discerning customers,” said Jan Hennipman, CEO of CoreDux in a statement. “Pyramid brings a fantastic team, an excellent US manufacturing footprint, and precision machining capability to the CoreDux family of businesses. This partnership progresses CoreDux’s mission to become the leading supplier of fluid control and artery systems and components to the world’s most advanced industries.”

Pyramid was founded in 1988.

Arcline Investment Management has $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline has offices in Nashville, San Francisco and New York.