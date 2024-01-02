Arcline-backed DwyerOmega acquires measurement instruments provider Mijoco

The deal also includes the acquisition of Weiss Instruments, which Miljoco acquired in 2022.

DwyerOmega, which is backed by Arcline Investment Management, has acquired Miljoco, a Michigan-based provider of temperature and pressure measurement instruments. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Miljoco and Weiss have strong brand reputations in niche, specialized applications within their target markets,” said Chuck Dubois, CEO of DwyerOmega in a statement. “Miljoco’s ability to provide diverse modifications through bespoke manufacturing processes has established it as a partner of choice for leading industrial companies, and we are excited to welcome Miljoco to the DwyerOmega family.”

DwyerOmega’s brands include Dwyer Instruments, Omega Engineering, ACI, Love Controls, Mercoid, WE Anderson, Proximity, and UFM.

Mijoco was founded in 1979.