Arcline-backed Fairbanks Morse Defense acquires RT&D

Fairbanks Morse Defense, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has acquired Carson, California-based Research Tool & Die, a maker of marine electrical-systems hardware. No financial terms were disclosed. PMCF served as financial advisor to Fairbanks Morse Defense on the deal.

BELOIT, Wis. – June 2, 2022 – Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (“Arcline”), has acquired Research Tool & Die (RT&D), a privately owned manufacturer of marine electrical-systems hardware based in Carson, California. RT&D products secure and support cables and wires throughout naval ships. This acquisition adds to FMD’s expanding portfolio of turnkey solutions.

“Over the last few years, FMD has broadened the scope of our product offerings to our valued customers through the acquisition of best-in-class marine manufacturers like Research Tool & Die,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “The global mission to defend our nation’s freedom is non-stop and requires a service partner who is up to the task—and RT&D puts FMD in an even better position to meet the needs of our customers while we support the mission of our military and marine partners.”

Founded in 1944, RT&D is a supplier of critical electrical hardware to the United States Navy and Canadian Navy. The company operates from two manufacturing facilities on its campus in Carson, California. It designs and manufactures its hardware products, including wireways, cable trays, racking systems, and light supports, and sells its products directly to naval shipyards.

“FMD has a prestigious reputation as a top-of-the-line defense contractor for clients that RT&D also serves,” said RT&D President Kevin Perrault. “This merger makes perfect sense. Our companies are forward-thinking and well-positioned to provide top-tier parts and services to our customers.”

This acquisition represents a pivotal addition to FMD’s ongoing mission to build, maintain, and service the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. In line with the acquisition of RT&D, FMD has also recently made acquisitions to its brand family to boost its capabilities with manufacturing and service providers, including Maxim Watermakers, Federal Equipment Company (FEC), Hunt Valve Company, Ward Leonard, and Welin Lambie.

