Arcline-backed FMD acquires metalworking supplier Samtan

Established in 1962, Samtan is a supplier to the U.S. Navy submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships, as well as U.S Coast Guard vessels

Based in San Francisco, Arcline was founded in 2018

Fairbanks Morse Defense, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has acquired metalworking supplier Samtan Engineering Corporation based in Malden, Massachusetts. No financial terms were disclosed.

FMD is a provider of naval power and propulsion systems.

“Our acquisition of Samtan Engineering Corporation allows Fairbanks Morse Defense to continue delivering value far beyond the cost of our services through the seamless integration of metal-stamped products and machine shop services,” said FMD CEO George Whittier in a statement. “Samtan has a long track record of delivering superior customer service and high-quality products to the U.S. Navy, especially for submarine programs. Their team will be valuable to the Fairbanks Morse Defense brand.”

