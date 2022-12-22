Arcline-backed IPS acquires fire seal solutions provider AkroFire

AkroFire was formed in 1990

Integrated Polymer Solutions Inc, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has acquired AkroFire LLC, a Lenexa, Kansas-based provider of fire seal solutions and cargo bay repairs for the business jet, commercial aerospace, and defense aerospace markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Tom Roudebush, CEO of AkroFire, said in a statement, “IPS shares our view that exceptional engineering is the key to a successful aerospace components manufacturer. We look forward to combining our capabilities to serve our customers even more effectively.”

Integrated Polymer Solutions is a designer and manufacturer of engineered elastomeric components across the commercial aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, and other specialty industrial markets.

