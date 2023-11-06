Arcline-backed Signia Aerospace acquires manufacturer Meeker Aviation

Signia Aerospace is a provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry.

Signia Aerospace, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has acquired California-based Meeker Aviation, a supplier of aircraft external payload mounts for aerospace missions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Signia Aerospace is a provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry.

“Meeker Aviation’s position as a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered mounts used in critical aerospace missions makes it an excellent addition to the Signia Aerospace portfolio,” said Norman Jordan, CEO of Signia Aerospace in a statement. “As the latest addition to our Mission Systems business segment, Meeker Aviation will enable us to provide an expanded range of mission-specific equipment to the global aerospace community.”

Cal Meeker, president of Meeker Aviation, will continue in his role.

Meeker Aviation was founded in 1995.

Arcline has $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments.