Arcline-backed Signia Aerospace buys survival equipment provider Lifesaving Systems

Cory VanBuskirk, president of Signia Mission Systems, will oversee both Onboard Systems and Lifesaving Systems.

LSC General Manager Mario Vittone will continue in his role leading growth, development, and operations at Lifesaving Systems

Arcline invests in industrial businesses

The firm has $8.6 billion in cumulative capital commitments

Signia Aerospace, which is backed by Arcline Investment Management, has acquired Florida-based Lifesaving Systems, a supplier of helicopter and maritime rescue and survival equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Lifesaving Systems is a leader in maritime rescue equipment and will be an excellent addition to our Signia Mission Systems business segment alongside Onboard Systems,” said Norman Jordan, CEO of Signia Aerospace, in a statement. “Together, our products will continue to play a significant role in rescue and disaster relief operations worldwide.”

Cory VanBuskirk, president of Signia Mission Systems, will oversee both Onboard Systems and Lifesaving Systems. Mario Vittone, LSC General Manager, will continue in his role leading growth, development, and operations at Lifesaving Systems.

Signia Aerospace is a provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates two complementary business segments: Thermal Management and Mission Systems.

Arcline invests in industrial businesses. The firm has $8.6 billion in cumulative capital commitments.