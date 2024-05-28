PE Deals

Arcline exits electric infrastructure services firm Voltyx

Harris Williams and Stifel Nicolaus & Company served as financial advisors to Arcline while Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Fredrikson & Byron P.A. served as legal counsel.

