Arcline Investment Management agrees to buy Hartzell Aviation

Arcline Investment Management has agreed to acquire Hartzell Aviation, a proprietary aircraft subsystems and aftermarket components manufacturer, from Tailwind Technologies.

Hartzell, based in Piqua, Ohio, operates two complementary business units, Hartzell Propeller and Hartzell Engine Tech. Tailwind Technologies is the parent company of Hartzell Propeller and Hartzell Engine Tech.

“As investors exclusively focused on critical suppliers to critical industries, Hartzell’s portfolio of flight-critical propeller and engine subsystems for a large and long-lived installed base fits perfectly with Arcline’s strategy,” Arcline said in a release.

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. It is based in San Francisco.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

BMO Capital Markets served as financial advisor to Arcline in connection with the transaction.