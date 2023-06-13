Arcline Investment Management buys International Water-Guard

International Water-Guard is a Surrey, British Columbia-based provider and servicer of potable water systems and components for use in business and commercial jet applications.

Arcline Investment Management has acquired International Water-Guard (IWG), a Surrey, British Columbia-based provider and servicer of potable water systems and components for use in business and commercial jet applications.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 1989, IWG has a product portfolio that ranges from water treatment units to components such as pumps, on-demand water heaters, tanks or structural details and complete water systems, including control technology. The company’s products have been factory-installed or retrofitted on more than 4,000 aircraft worldwide.

The deal expands Arcline’s portfolio of engineered systems and components businesses for aerospace applications, the firm said in a statement.

“IWG has established an exceptional reputation over its 35-year history as a technology and performance leader in the aircraft water systems space,” Arcline said. “The company’s steadfast commitment to its customers through design innovation, customer service, and aftermarket support underpin this reputation and provide a strong base for future growth. We look forward to partnering with the IWG management team to support the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. It is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Janes Capital Partners served as financial advisor to Arcline in connection with the transaction.