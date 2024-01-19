Arcline to take aerospace company Kaman private for $1.8bn

When the deal closes, Kaman will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Arcline Investment Management has agreed to acquire Kaman Corp, a Bloomfield, Connecticut aerospace company, in a take-private deal for about $1.8 billion.

When the deal closes, Kaman will stop trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kaman shareholders will receive $46 per share in cash.

On the deal, Arcline said in a statement, “We have tremendous respect and admiration for Kaman’s team, history, and its portfolio of brands. Kaman has long been a trusted solutions provider of engineered components and subsystems to mission-critical markets, and we believe the Company is in a strong position to grow and benefit from attractive tailwinds.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Kaman, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Wiggin and Dana LLP are acting as legal counsel to Kaman.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Arcline and Latham & Watkins LLP and Paul Hastings LLP are acting as legal counsel to Arcline.

Arcline Investment Management invests in technology-driven and industrial businesses. The private equity firm has $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments.