Ardian acquires $2.1bn PE portfolio from CPP Investments; Lincoln Road scoops up landscaping deals

As LPs seek liquidity, some GPs are seizing the opportunity. To that end, Ardian just announced it has scooped up a $2.1 billion portfolio of LP interests in 20 PE funds from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. We’ve got the details below.

Earlier this morning, PE Hub was the first to report that Lincoln Road Global Management is acquiring a pair of landscape service providers. We’ve seen other PE firms invest in similar services, which are considered recession-proof.

And as cybersecurity threats continue to soar, PE firms continue to invest in the sector.

Today, Falfurrias Capital Partners announced a new platform investment.

Opportunity knocks

Ardian just revealed that it is acquiring a $2.1 billion portfolio of LP interests in 20 North American and European private equity funds from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, as the Paris-based firm ratchets up its secondaries business.

“This latest acquisition comes at a significant time for the industry where many LPs continue to address the denominator effect and are looking for portfolio management opportunities like this to open up capital for future commitments. We have acquired a portfolio of well-diversified North American and European buyout funds led by high-quality GPs who we know well,” Mark Benedetti, the co-head of Ardian US, said in a statement.

CPP Investments had also reportedly explored selling a portfolio of co-investments, but the pricing came in too low, sources told Buyouts back in August.

Landscaping

PE Hub has seen a slew of landscaping deals this year, as private equity firms view the services as recession-resilient. The Miami-headquartered Lincoln Road Global Management is announcing that it is acquiring a pair of companies that serve customers in the so-called Sun Belt states, where the population is growing quickly.

Lincoln Road is buying Silversand Services and SLI Landscape and combining them with its existing portfolio company Zodega Landscaping. The three companies, all of which are headquartered in Houston, will operate under the Silversand Services moniker. Rob Dihu, the CEO of Zodega Landscaping, will serve as CEO of the combined business, which will provide landscaping, irrigation management, tree care, interior plant care and custom holiday decoration services.

“There is significant migration to Sun Belt states resulting in an increase in the number of commercial businesses [homeowners associations], etc., operating within these states,” Jeff Magny, the firm’s managing partner told PE Hub. “This, coupled with fragmentation within the commercial landscaping sector, lends well to an attractive investment opportunity.”

Several other PE firms have been active this year in landscaping deals, including One Rock Capital Partners, Audax, Trinity Hunt and more.

Cybersecurity

Falfurrias Capital Partners has made a platform investment in Synergy ECP, a provider of software engineering, cybersecurity and systems engineering services for the US Intelligence Community and Defense Department.

Bruce Howard, the CEO of Synergy ECP, and other owners Dave Wisniewski and Chad Michael, will continue to lead Synergy ECP with Falfurrias’ Marybeth Wootton, Joe Price and Grant Hundley joining the company’s board.

“We look forward to leveraging Falfurrias’ deep operational resources alongside the Synergy ECP team as they grow their capabilities,” said Hundley, Falfurrias’s vice president.

