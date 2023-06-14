Ardian acquires HVAC firm Tom Barrow

Truist Securities, Inc. served as financial adviser to Tom Barrow while Configure Partners served as financing advisor to Ardian.

Mike Shea leads Tom Barrow as CEO

Tom Barrow was founded in 1955

Ardian manages or advises $150 billion of assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally

Ardian has acquired a majority stake in Tom Barrow Company, a Georgia-based provider of commercial HVAC solutions in the U.S. Southeast. No financial terms were disclosed.

Truist Securities, Inc. served as financial adviser to Tom Barrow while Configure Partners served as financing advisor to Ardian.

“The commercial HVAC industry benefits from particularly strong secular tailwinds,” said Todd Welsch, managing director, North America fund at Ardian in a statement. “Building owners and tenants are increasingly focused on both indoor air quality and energy efficient buildings. Healthcare facilities, life sciences labs, EV and battery plants, solar panel plants, and data centers are also all HVAC-intensive, increasing the need for clean room levels of purity, specialized cooling, or both. We believe Tom Barrow is well positioned to capture significant share in this attractive market.”

Mike Shea leads Tom Barrow as CEO.

Tom Barrow was founded in 1955.

Ardian manages or advises $150 billion of assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally.