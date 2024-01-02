Ardian and Solarpack terminate JV in Chile and Peru

As a result, Ardian now owns three solar PV plants in northern Chile while Solarpack now owns Panamericana, a solar PV plant in southern Peru, and Moquegua, a solar PV plant in southern Peru.

Ardian and Solarpack have dissolved their joint venture in Chile and Peru.

As a result, Ardian now owns three solar PV plants in northern Chile while Solarpack now owns Panamericana, a solar PV plant in southern Peru, and Moquegua, a solar PV plant in southern Peru. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Spain, Solarpack is a renewable energy company.

Also, Ardian ended its asset management agreements with Solarpack for its retained assets, paving the way for AGR-AM, Ardian’s renewable asset manager focused on Spain and Latin America, to assume direct management responsibilities.

“The reconfiguration of our solar assets in Chile and Peru is very strategic for us and underscores our commitment to optimizing our renewable energy portfolio,” said Benjamin Kennedy, managing director of renewables infrastructure at Ardian in a statement. “This transaction enables Ardian to gain full ownership of excellent solar plants, empowering us to manage and integrate them seamlessly within the ACEEF portfolio. We believe this move will not only enhance operational efficiency but also align with our broader vision of promoting sustainability and clean energy.”

Based in Paris, Ardian was founded in 1996.