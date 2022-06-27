Ardian announces stake in SERMA Group

The investment will look to support SERMA Group in a new stage of growth

SERMA Group has developed beyond its historical offering and is looking to penetrate new markets, such as energy and the nuclear industry

Ardian has announced it has signed an agreement to purchase a stake in SERMA Group. SERMA Group is a French provider of consulting and specialist electronic technologies services across electronics, energy, cybersecurity, and telecoms. Ardian initially invested in SERMA Group in 2015 and has participated in the group’s growth most notably via acquisitions.

The deal will look to support SERMA Group’s new stage of growth as it has developed beyond its historical offering and is looking to penetrate new markets including energy and the nuclear industry. SERMA Group’s employees and management team will remain majority shareholders with existing investors Chequers Capital, a French private equity firm, and Bpifrance, a French public investment bank, retaining minority stakes in the company.

“It is with real enthusiasm that we are re-engaging with SERMA to accelerate the group’s growth strategy. The company is particularly well positioned to benefit from key megatrends, notably linked to the digitalization of the economy. Our objective is to continue to support SERMA’s external growth and to increase its market share internationally,” said Arnaud Dufer, managing director and head of France for the Ardian expansion team.

Chequers Capital is one of the oldest private equity investment firms in Europe having been founded in Paris in 1972. It is investing currently out of its 17th fund with $2.1 billion in assets under management.

“Chequers is pleased to continue to support SERMA Group in this new phase, a project of accelerated organic growth and international development. Ardian and BPI will contribute their resources to ensure the successful continuation of this project,” said Aurélien Klein, Managing Director at Chequers Capital.

In the last 10 years SERMA Group has almost tripled in size, reaching a turnover of nearly $160 million and has expanded to more than 1300 employees.