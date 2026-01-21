Ardian is developing a new analysis framework that will systematically include risk assessments of targets whose business models are at risk from artificial intelligence, Pauline Thomson, head of data science, told PE Hub. Thomson also outlined areas where Ardian sees opportunities for generative AI – internally, as a value creation tool and as an investment – and why portco adoption might not be as fast as some hoped.
Ardian integrating AI risks and opportunities into deal analysis framework
Gen AI offers value creation enhancement, but portco legacy systems must first be adapted, Pauline Thomson, head of data science, told PE Hub.