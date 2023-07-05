Ardian to acquire 50 percent stake in Mexican telecom infrastructure firm MXT Holdings

Ardian's investment will be used by MXT Holdings to complete an asset swap for about 200 towers and about 1,800 km of metro fiber from Telefónica.

Ardian has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in MXT Holdings, a Mexico City-based telecommunications infrastructure company.

Ardian’s investment will be used by MXT Holdings to complete an asset swap for about 200 towers and about 1,800 km of metro fiber from Telefónica, as well as strategic acquisitions which will materially increase MXT’s portfolio.

The transactions will be funded using primary equity raised from Ardian and existing shareholder Mexico Infrastructure Partners, an asset manager in the infrastructure and energy sectors across Latin America.

Going forward, Ardian will be 50/50 partners in MXT alongside MIP.

“The Mexican telecommunications sector offers notable consolidation opportunities. Coupled with a growing middle class, increasing mobile penetration, and a standout management team, MXT is poised for meaningful expansion opportunities,” said said Michael Obhof, senior managing director of infrastructure at Ardian, in a statement. “We are also grateful to partner with Mexico Infrastructure Partners, a prestigious asset manager with deep local business expertise and a thorough understanding of this fast-growing market. We are excited about the next chapter of growth for MXT.”

Ardian is managing or advising $150 billion of assets on behalf of more than 1,400 clients globally.

MXT Holdings was founded in 2015.