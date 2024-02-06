Ares-backed CoolSys appoints Wyckoff as president and CEO

Based in Southern California, CoolSys is a provider of sustainable refrigeration, HVAC, energy, and engineering solutions.

CoolSys, which is backed by Ares Management, has named Rich Wyckoff as CEO and president.

Based in Southern California, CoolSys is a provider of sustainable refrigeration, HVAC, energy, and engineering solutions.

Wyckoff will also join the company’s board of directors.

Rick Frier, who has served as interim CEO and president since February 2023, will remain involved with the business in his role as chairman of the CoolSys board.

Most recently, Wyckoff served as interim CEO of Pritchard Industries. From 2019 to 2023, Wyckoff was president and CEO of Arctic Glacier. Prior to Arctic Glacier, Wyckoff served as president and CEO of U.S. Security Associates.

“I would like to thank Rick for his contributions in accelerating growth at CoolSys as Interim CEO, and we are fortunate to have his continued guidance as chairman,” said Matt Cwiertnia, co-head of Ares Management’s private equity group. “We believe CoolSys is very well-positioned to continue scaling and building upon its leading sector position, and I am thrilled to have Rich lead the organization through this next phase of growth.”

Established in 1997, Ares Management is headquartered in Los Angeles.