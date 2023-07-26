Ares invests in waste recovery solutions provider Dynamic Renewables

Also, an unregulated affiliate of NorthWestern Energy has acquired a small minority stake in Dynamic Renewables.

Ares Management has made an investment in Dynamic Renewables, a Wisconsin-based provider of waste management and anaerobic digestion renewable fuel projects across the U.S. No financial terms were disclosed.

Also, an unregulated affiliate of NorthWestern Energy has acquired a small minority stake in Dynamic Renewables.

The Ares investment is intended to support Dynamic in the further development and construction of its broader pipeline of renewable natural gas assets located throughout the U.S.

Founded in 2011, Dynamic is an integrated origination, development, financing and operations platform that provides waste recovery solutions focused on the dairy and food processing industries.

Dynamic is also the owner of BC Organics, a Wisconsin-based biorefinery facility.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dynamic, and our investment is aligned with Ares’ commitment to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon economy through the Company’s innovative waste management and anaerobic digestion capabilities,” said Andy Pike, a partner and co-head of Ares Infrastructure Opportunities in a statement. “Dynamic has a demonstrated track record of leadership in the rapidly growing renewable fuels sector, and we look forward to working together to build out its pipeline while supporting local communities in delivering more sustainable waste management practices.”

Lazard acted as financial advisor to Dynamic on the transaction. Husch Blackwell served as legal counsel to Dynamic while Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Ares.

Ares Management Corporation’s global platform had approximately $360 billion of assets under management, as of March 31, 2023.