Ares Management-backed CoolSys acquires commercial HVAC firm Lima Company

CoolSys, which is backed by Ares Management Corporation, has acquired Philadelphia-based Lima Company, a provider of commercial and industrial HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing and energy services.

Southern California-based CoolSys is a provider of sustainable refrigeration, HVAC, energy and engineering solutions.

“Our goal has always been to provide quality services at a fair price for our clients by combining the right people and the right approach to deliver the right results,” said Bob Lima, founder and president of Lima Company in a statement. “We look forward to maintaining these core values as part of CoolSys, where our dedicated employees can continue to service our clients at an outstanding level while bringing them new resources and capabilities from a forward-thinking, market-leading, national company.”

Lima Company was founded in 1976.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Ares Management was established in 1997.