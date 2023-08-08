Ares Management-backed CoolSys buys used asset recovery solutions provider 1GNITE

- Brian Dick serves as CEO of 1GNITE
CoolSys, which is backed by Ares Management, has acquired 1GNITE, a Frisco, Texas-based provider of used asset recovery solutions for mid-sized and large corporations. No financial terms were disclosed.
CoolSys is a provider of sustainable refrigeration, HVAC, energy and engineering solutions.
“This latest acquisition reflects CoolSys’ commitment to sustainability and expanding cost-effective solutions for our customers,” commented Rick Frier, chairman and CEO interim at CoolSys in a statement. “With 1GNITE, we strengthen our capabilities and build on our lifecycle solutions to offer a new sustainable and financially beneficial approach to asset recovery, equipment decommissioning and recommercing.”
