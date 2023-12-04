Ares Management buys renewable natural gas provider Burnham RNG

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel to Edge. while Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Ares

Ares Management has acquired Burnham RNG, a Pasco, Washington-based developer and owner of organic waste management and anaerobic digestion biogas assets across the U.S. The seller is Edge Natural Resources. No financial terms were disclosed.

Burnham is led by its founder and CEO Chris Tynan.

“The investment in Burnham further reinforces our commitment to providing our investors access to one of the most dynamic sectors of climate infrastructure,” said Andy Pike, a partner and co-head of Ares Infrastructure Opportunities in a statement. “We are focused on identifying companies that provide circular waste management solutions to critical industries, while at the same time producing a green fuel product in renewable natural gas.”

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal counsel to Edge. while Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Ares.

Burnham was founded in 2021.

Ares Management Corporation had approximately $395 billion of assets under management, as of September 30, 2023.