Ares Management buys SLR Consulting from Charterhouse

Under Charterhouse’s ownership SLR has transition from a pure-play environmental consultancy to a global provider of EGS and sustainability services with over 2,300 employees and more than 100 offices worldwide

Double-digit growth in EBITDA is underpinned by 15 add-on acquisitions since 2018

The purchase is set to complete in Q4 2022

Ares Management is acquiring SLR Consulting from Charterhouse Capital Partners. SLR Consulting is a global environmental and sustainability consultancy. Since Charterhouse entry in 2018 SLR has generated double-digit growth, has seen an EBITDA increase of over 100%, and has expanded to over 2,300 employees, and more than 100 worldwide offices.Ares Management is a global alternative investment manager that was founded in 1997. It invests across asset classes and as of March 31, 2022, it had approximately $325 billion of assets under management.

“We believe that heightened focus on sustainability and the secular trends supporting the acceleration of climate transition will continue to provide strong growth opportunities for SLR” Said Stephane Etroy, Partner and Head of European Private Equity in the Ares Private Equity Group.

Charterhouse Capital Partners is a private equity firm headquartered in London. It targets high-quality mid-market companies in Europe across the services, specialized industries, consumer, and healthcare sectors. It has a target transaction size of €200 million ($200 million) to €1.5 billion ($1.5 billion). It has current assets under management of €6 billion ($6 billion). The broader consulting sector remains a target area for Charterhouse. It has recently invested in Labelium, a B2B digital marketing performance consultancy as well as UK-based pension and investment consultancy, LCP.

“The firm’s success is a testament to SLR’s management and their wider team, and we are confident that SLR is well positioned for future success as the demand for ESG and sustainability consultancy continues to grow rapidly.” Said Chris Warren, Partner at Charterhouse Capital Partners.