Ares Management invests in fiber broadband provider Bluepeak

Ares Management had about $419 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2023

Ares Management has made an investment in Bluepeak, a South Dakota-based provider of fiber broadband to residential and commercial customers in communities across the Great Plains region. No financial terms were disclosed.

Bluepeak was acquired by GI Data Infrastructure in 2021.

“Bluepeak has developed a differentiated fiber platform that provides efficient, reliable, and critical service to families and businesses across the Great Plains region,” said Keith Derman, co-head of the Ares infrastructure opportunities strategy in a statement. “We are pleased to support the Company’s experienced management team with this structured investment, which we believe will help accelerate its expansion strategy into several attractive markets.”

Bank Street Group LLC and TD Securities (USA) served as financial advisors to Bluepeak and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to the company. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Ares.

Founded in 2001, GI Partners has raised more than $43 billion in capital.

