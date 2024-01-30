Ares Management promotes Solomon to co-head of real estate

Prior to her current promotion, she was chief operating officer at the firm

The Ares Real Estate team oversees approximately $49 billion of assets under management

Ares Management Corporation has promoted Julie Solomon to co-head of real estate alongside Bill Benjamin, current head of real estate.

Solomon joined Ares in 2013. Prior to her current promotion, she was chief operating officer at the firm.

“I am honored and excited to join Bill in leading the global Real Estate team as we continue to execute our long-term strategy,” said Solomon in a statement. “Our team has reached many significant milestones over our nearly 20 years of working together and I am so proud of all that we have achieved. We have grown tremendously over the last few years, catapulting us to a position of strength among the top real estate investment platforms globally.”

The Ares Real Estate team oversees approximately $49 billion of assets under management.

Ares Management Corporation had approximately $395 billion of assets under management, as of September 30, 2023.