Ares Management rolls out $1.5b private credit fund

The Ares Strategic Income Fund will invest in directly originated, senior secured, floating-rate loans to U.S. middle-market companies.

The pool includes more than $847 million of equity commitments raised in a private placement, and approximately $625 million in credit facility commitments

ASIF will have a core allocation to senior secured directly originated loans within Ares’ U.S. direct lending strategy

Ares Management Corporation’s global platform had approximately $352 billion of assets under management, as of December 31, 2022

Ares Management has launched a $1.5 billion private credit fund.

The Ares Strategic Income Fund will invest in directly originated, senior secured, floating-rate loans to U.S. middle-market companies.

The pool includes more than $847 million of equity commitments raised in a private placement and approximately $625 million in credit facility commitments.

ASIF will have a core allocation to senior secured directly originated loans within Ares’ U.S. direct lending strategy.

“The Ares Credit Group and our global direct lending platform bring decades of experience and a highly developed relative value lens when investing in middle-market companies,” said Michael Smith, partner, co-CEO of ASIF and co-head of the Ares Credit Group, in a statemen. “We believe Ares Credit Group’s broad credit platform and flexible capital uniquely position us to construct high-quality and diverse portfolios. We are excited to launch ASIF as we seek to build on Ares’ demonstrated track record of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional and retail investors.”

Ares Management Corporation’s global platform had approximately $352 billion of assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.