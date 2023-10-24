Ares Management to invest in Littlejohn-backed Interstate Waste Services

Based in Teaneck, New Jersey, IWS is a provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services.

Both Littlejohn and Ares will each have significant ownership stakes in IWS

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors to IWS while R.W. Baird provided financial advice to Ares

Ares Management’s global platform had approximately $378 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2023

Ares Management has agreed to acquire a significant stake in Interstate Waste Services, a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Teaneck, New Jersey, IWS is a provider of solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services.

Moving foward, both Littlejohn and Ares will each have significant ownership stakes in IWS.

“We are proud to work with Ares as we continue to strategically build IWS services and capabilities for customers,” said Brian Michaud, a managing director at Littlejohn in a statement. “Since our investment in 2020, IWS has continued to grow in the New York and New Jersey regions, and we will continue to support management’s growth initiatives.”

Alongside the equity transaction, IWS has also completed a debt recapitalization with a new first-lien term loan via a JP Morgan-led arranger group.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisors to IWS while R.W. Baird provided financial advice to Ares.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Littlejohn invests in middle-market industrial and services companies.

Ares Management’s global platform had approximately $378 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2023.