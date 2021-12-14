Ares racks up $8bn for direct lending fund: WSJ

Ares Management Corp has raised $8 billion for a direct lending fund, reported the Wall Street Journal. The fund will target small and midsize U.S. companies.
Source: WSJ
Ares Management Corp has raised $8 billion for a direct lending fund, reported the Wall Street Journal.
Ares Management Corp has raised $8 billion for a direct lending fund, reported the Wall Street Journal. The fund will target small and midsize U.S. companies.
Source: WSJ
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination