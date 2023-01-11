Ares wraps up fifth infrastructure debt fund at $5bn

The infrastructure debt team has approximately $10.4 billion across more than 60 assets since 2011

Ares Management Corporation has closed its fifth infrastructure debt fund at $5 billion.

Infrastructure Debt Fund V targets investments across the digital, utilities, renewables, energy and transportation sectors.

“We appreciated the strong support and interest from our existing and new investors in IDF V,” said Patrick Trears, a partner and global head of Ares Infrastructure Debt in a statement. “Our investors’ confidence and trust reflects the strength of the Ares infrastructure debt strategy, which is backed by our global team with a long track record supported by the increasing capital demands for infrastructure debt. Given the Ares infrastructure debt team’s global footprint, offering customized and bespoke credit solutions, our global team is positioned well to deliver a diversified infrastructure portfolio. As a result of the growth in the infrastructure sector, I believe that we can drive attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors as the infrastructure asset class demonstrates low volatility and consistent returns.”

The infrastructure debt team has approximately $10.4 billion across more than 60 assets since 2011.

As of September 30, 2022, Ares Management Corporation’s global platform had approximately $341 billion of assets under management, with over 2,450 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.