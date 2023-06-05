Argand-backed Sigma Engineered Solutions recruits Ward as president and CEO

Based in Garner, North Carolina, Sigma Electric is a maker of precision-engineered metal components.

Sigma Engineered Solutions, which is backed by Argand Partners, has named Brad Ward as president and CEO.

Ward will succeed Vagner Finelli and assume responsibilities immediately. Finelli is leaving Sigma to move back to California to be closer to his family.

Previously, Ward held a variety of product development, sales and marketing, and leadership positions at Bradken.

“Brad is a proven leader with a fresh perspective of the industry and a global mindset”, stated William Tolley, chairman of the board of Sigma Engineered Solutions in a statement. “He will build and seamlessly execute strategic plans that will continue to modernize our infrastructure and processes while achieving high-performance results.”

Based in New York and the San Francisco Bay area, Argand invests in the middle market. The firm targets advanced manufacturing and business services companies with a strong U.S. nexus.